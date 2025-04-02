The White Sox Stars of Tomorrow Shined in the Future Sox Showdown

April 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - On an overcast night from Truist Park, there was nothing cloudy about the atmosphere that filled the home of the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday evening. It was the initial taste of action for the 2025 season. In the first-ever Future Sox Showdown, a spring training game that featured a seven-inning exhibition between the Low-A and High-A affiliates of the Chicago White Sox, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers took down the Winston-Salem Dash 6-2.

Kannapolis got the action started from the jump and got to right-handed pitcher Jake Bockenstedt, who was held on an inning pitch count limit on the night, for three runs in the top of the first. The first run of the early evening matchup was set up by a self-inflicted wound, as Bockenstedt's throwing error on a pick-off attempt allowed shortstop Caleb Bonemer to get all the way to third. Following a Braden Montgomery single through the right side, the Cannon Ballers led 1-0 three batters into the action. The Low-A affiliates wasted no time to extend the margin with a moonshot homerun to right field off the bat off George Wolkow.

With the score 3-0 in favor of the younger brother, Single-A affiliates, the Dash bats looked to answer. Following a one-out double from designated hitter Ryan Galanie that put two runners in scoring position, catcher Jackson Appel came around to score on a past ball, cutting the deficit to 3-1. That's all Winston-Salem would get, leaving Galanie at third base.

Despite the answer from Winston-Salem, the offensive ignition stayed sparked for the Cannon Ballers. After a 2-out walk and stolen base from Jordan Sprinkle, a pair of extra-base hits extended the Cannon Ballers' lead. First, a triple off the bat of Javier Mogollon that bounced off the glove of the right fielder scored Sprinkle. Later, a double down the right field line off the lumber of Nick McLain brought Mogollon around to make it 5-1.

Bockenstedt was able to settle things down for the Dash and finished the night with four strikeouts; and after the two teams traded scoreless innings, Winston-Salem tried to crawl their way back into the ball game. A sac fly from left fielder Samuel Zavala scored first baseman Alec Makarewicz to cut the deficit to 5-2.

However, it was left-handed pitcher Christian Oppor who led the way and finished with seven strikeouts with just one hit allowed through four innings of work. Even with late offensive life, Oppor and Kannapolis got the better of Winston-Salem on the extended spring training affair, coasting to a 6-2 victory in the Future Sox Showdown.

Winston-Salem will open up the 2025 regular season on Friday, April 4, against the Rome Emporers. The Dash were initially slated to make the trip down to Georgia; however, after a facilities issue at AdventHealth Stadium, Truist Stadium will be hosting the series, with Winston-Salem listed as the visitors.

