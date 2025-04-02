Greenville Drive Announces 2025 Roster

April 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, SC - With Opening Day just around the corner, the Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are thrilled to announce their official 2025 roster. Packed with top prospects, fan favorites, and promising newcomers, this year's squad is set to bring excitement to Fluor Field and compete for a South Atlantic League championship during the Drive's milestone 20th anniversary season.

"We're excited to welcome this year's group of players to Greenville, combining talented newcomers with key veterans," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "Our fans will get to see some of the Red Sox's top prospects develop alongside familiar faces, making for an exciting season at Fluor Field."

The 2025 season also marks an exciting leadership change, as Liam Carroll has been promoted to Manager of the Drive. Carroll, who previously served as the Manager of the Single-A Salem Red Sox, brings a wealth of experience and player development expertise to the team.

"We're incredibly excited about the talent we have on this roster," said Liam Carroll, the Drive's Manager. "This group has a great mix of experience and potential, and we can't wait to get the season started in front of our amazing fans, especially in such a historic season for the franchise."

Carroll will begin his tenure with the Drive leading a talented group highlighted by six of the Boston Red Sox Top 30 Prospects including: LHP Payton Tolle (#16), RHP Juan Valera (#18), RHP Jedixson Paez (#20), OF Nelly Taylor (#21), SS Nazzan Zanetello (#24), and LHP Jojo Ingrassia (#28).

Pitching coach Bob Kipper enters his 12th season commanding the Drive battery. Kipper will have a wealth of returning experience from Drive veterans Hayden Mullins, Dalton Rogers, Cooper Adams, Jedixson Paez, Adam Smith, Isaac Stebens, Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Max Carlson, and Noah Dean.

Adams and Stebens are no strangers to success with the Drive. Both contributed to a combined no-hitter against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on August 1st, 2024.

The pitching staff will be rounded out by new arms Darvin Garcia, Jojo Ingrassia, Danny Kirwin, Eduardo Rivera, Erik Rivera, Payton Tolle, and Juan Valera.

Brooks Brannon joins the veteran duo of Juan Montero and Hudson White for his first stint in Greenville to anchor the plate in the 2025 campaign.

The Drive pitching staff will be backed by an infield consisting of returners Fraymi De Leon, Karson Simas, Andy Lugo, and Justin Riemer. Joining the established line up will be Marvin Alcantara, and Nazzan Zanetello.

The Fluor Field outfield will be patrolled by Juan Chacon, Zach Ehrhard and Nelly Taylor, all returning from the 2024 squad.

Taylor was named the Red Sox Minor League Defensive Player of the Year in 2024; he averaged a .977 fielding percentage between Greenville and Salem committing only four errors in 871.2 innings in 2024.

Chacon, Ehrhard, and Taylor will be joined by newcomers Albert Feliz, and Kolby Johnson to maintain the no-fly zone past the infield dirt.

The Greenville Drive will open the 2025 campaign at Fluor Field on Friday, April 4th when they host the Bowling Green Hot Rods for a three game opening weekend series presented by TD Bank. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45pm.

Tickets for Opening Day and the entire 2025 season are available now at www.greenvilledrive.com or by calling the Drive ticket office at (864) 240-4528.

