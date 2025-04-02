Opening Series Relocated

April 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors Fans,

We regret to inform you that due to a pipe bursting in the Rome clubhouse causing significant water damage earlier this week, our stadium is currently not in a condition that meets the standards we hold ourselves to for your game-day experience-or for the health and safety of our players, staff, and visiting teams.

As a result, we will be relocating our 2025 Home Opening series to Winston-Salem. While this was a difficult decision, it was made with the full support of our partners and league officials to ensure the highest level of professionalism and care for everyone involved.

Ticket Information Coming Soon

If you have tickets for Opening Weekend (April 4-6), detailed information will be sent to you via email shortly. Our team is working to ensure a smooth process for all fans.

In the meantime, if you have any questions or need immediate assistance, please contact our ticket office or your personal ticket representative. We're here to help and appreciate your continued support.

Our fans and community mean everything to us and know how special Opening Day is. We are heartbroken not to be opening at home, but we're committed to bouncing back stronger than ever-and making it up to you.

We are planning a bigger and better Opening Week, kicking off with our new Opening Day on April 15th! Stay tuned for more details-we can't wait to celebrate with you in a way that's worth the wait.

Thank you for standing with us. We'll see you soon.

