"One Ville" Exhibition Game Kicks off Tourists' 2025 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - With the 2025 regular season just around the corner, the Asheville Tourists and Fayetteville Woodpeckers, both affiliates of the Houston Astros, battled in the annual "One Ville" exhibition game at Segra Stadium. Single-A Fayetteville took down High-A Asheville 9-5.

Anderson Brito toed the rubber for the Tourists to open the night. The Astros' No. 7 prospect allowed a pair of runs early in the first inning. Leading 2-0 in the second frame, the Woodpeckers added another off a pair of Tourists' throwing errors.

On the mound for Fayetteville, Bryce Mayer began the night by retiring the first eight Tourists. Drew Vogel nabbed the first Asheville hit of the night with a double down the left-field line in the third frame.

Out of the bullpen in the home third, Matthew Linskey took over on the hill for Asheville with two inherited base runners. Both men came in to score and Brito's book closed allowing five runs (four earned).

Former Woodpecker Yeriel Santos came in relief to pitch against his old club in the fourth frame. He worked the first one-two-three inning of the game for Asheville staff.

Leading off the fifth, Cam Fisher laced a double to right-center field. The next batter, Trevor Austin, ripped a single to the outfield to bring home the Tourists' first run of the night, making it a 5-1 game. Doing more damage in the frame, Vogel smoked his second two-bagger of the contest to the left-center wall, followed by a Chase Jaworsky RBI single to score Austin.

Fayetteville added another pair of runs in the fifth thanks to a big blast from Esmil Valencia to make it a 7-2 game. Another two-run frame developed in the sixth to finalize the Woodpeckers scoring at 9-2, with one of the runs being aided by an error.

In the eighth frame, Tourists were all over the joint with the bases loaded and nobody out. Tyler Whitaker walked in a run to score Joseph Sullivan. Another base hit from Austin scored Cristian Gonzalez. Down 9-4, a sacrifice fly from Vogel brought home Will Bush as the final run of the night.

The fourth Tourists arm of the night was Alimcar Chirinos. Hudson Leach polished off the arms for Asheville by striking out the side in the eighth inning.

While none of these stats count toward the regular season, it gears the Tourists up for Opening Day on Friday, April 4 when the team heads to First National Bank Field for a three-game set against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The first pitch of the weekend series is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

