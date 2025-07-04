Thompson Shuts Door in Extras, Claws Win 7-5 in 12 on the 4th

WILMINGTON, DE - Paxton Thompson threw two scoreless innings to get the BlueClaws through the 11th and 12th innings and topped Wilmington 7-5 on the 4th of July. Jersey Shore improved to 6-0 in extra innings with the win.

The BlueClaws have now taken three of four this week against Wilmington, going 2-1 in Lakewood and winning the opener of the three games in Delaware.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Bryan Rincon. Raylin Heredia added an RBI single to push the lead to 5-3. Wilmington, however, rallied in the bottom of the 10th on a SAC fly by Branden Boissiere and a bases loaded walk to Sam Petersen. Jake Eddington, who gave up the two runs, struck out Jackson Ross with the bases loaded to force the 11th inning.

After neither team scored in the 11th, Jersey Shore scored twice in the 12th. Luis Caicuto reached on a bunt, with a throwing error from pitcher Jared Simpson scoring a run and putting Caicuto on second. He would later score on a balk to push the lead to 7-5.

Paxton Thompson, who threw a scoreless 11th, did the same in the 12th to earn the win.

Jersey Shore jumped out to the lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI double from Jordan Dissin. Neither teams scored again into the sixth when the BlueClaws added two more. Elio Prado brought in one on a SAC fly and Pierce Bennett singled in another to give the BlueClaws a 3-0 lead.

Tucker, meanwhile, was fantastic. The right-hander from Lipscomb gave up only three hits while striking out eight. It matched his longest outing of the season and marked the second time in three starts that Tucker threw six scoreless innings.

Wilmington tied the game in the bottom of the eighth scoring three times. Jared McKenzie, who tripled, came home on a double by Cortland Lawson. Caleb Lomavita then hit a two run home run off Josh Hejka to tie the game at three apiece.

Bryan Rincon and Luis Caicuto each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

