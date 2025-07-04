Sureo, Baez Blast Brooklyn to 7-4 Win over Renegades

July 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - LF Chris Suero and 3B Jesus Baez clobbered home runs in front of a packed Maimonides Park crowd as the Cyclones, suited up as the Coney Island Franks as part of July 4th festivities, took down the Hudson Valley Renegades, 7-4 on Friday night.

The victory snapped a three game skid for Brooklyn, and improved their record at home to 32-8 through the first 40 home games of the campaign.

Brooklyn did the majority of its early, scoring six runs through the first three innings. Cyclones batters ambushed Hudson Valley RHP Josh Grosz, who gave up six runs over five frames.

2B Colin Houck finished the day with three hits, and was a homer shy of hitting for the cycle. Baez collected a multi-hit day as well, sprinkling in a single and a run scored in addition to his laser beam solo shot.

Right from the jump, Brooklyn came out swinging. In the bottom of the first, with two outs and a runner on second, Suero took Grosz deep to provide the first runs of the night.

One frame later, Brooklyn would play some small ball to plate another. After a couple base hits with nobody out, a groundout got both runners into scoring position before a sac fly from RF Troy Schreffler made it a 3-0 ballgame.

The 'Clones had their best offensive inning in the third. Baez's solo shot started the frame. Then, all with two outs, Houck doubled home a run, and then would later come home to score on a fielding error.

Hudson Valley responded with one in the fourth and one in the fifth - a solo HR from 3B Alexander Vargas and an RBI single from CF Jace Avina, respectively.

After DH Coby Morales doubled to start the sixth, LF Jackson Castillo crushed a two run shot to make it a 6-4 ballgame. Gilbert Gomez took the ball from his starter, RHP RJ Gordon. The Oregon product gave up four runs on six hits over 5.1 innings.

RHP Ben Simon came on and got out of the inning from there.

The 'Clones got a run back in the sixth thanks to a sac fly from C Ronald Hernandez. Simon, LHP Ryan Ammons and RHP Chandler Marsh combined on 3.2 scoreless in relief to take it the rest of the way.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley return to play at 6:00 on Saturday. LHP Jonathan Santucci (5-4, 3.79) takes the ball against RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (5-4, 2.47).







