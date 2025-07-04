Tourist Fireworks Too Much for Drive

July 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Greenville Drive's Independence Day started with fireworks at the plate but fizzled just as quickly, as the Asheville Tourists rode a six-run third inning and 11 free passes to an 11-4 victory Thursday night at McCormick Field.

Greenville (39-39) grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the second when Albert Feliz reached on a two-out error by left fielder Tyler Whitaker that cleared the bases. But the momentum evaporated in the bottom of the third, when Asheville (36-42) sent 11 men to the plate and broke the game open with six runs, fueled by four hits, two walks, an error and a wild pitch.

Noah Dean (1-4) took the loss for Greenville, surrendering seven runs - six earned - on seven hits and a balk in just 2 2/3 innings. Darvin Garcia and Manuel Medina didn't fare much better in relief, combining for four more runs on just two hits but handing out six walks.

Albert Feliz provided the lone Drive highlight after the second inning, blasting a solo homer to right in the seventh - his third of the season - to briefly trim the deficit to 9-4. Feliz finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored but also committed a fielding error that led to an unearned run in the eighth.

Freili Encarnacion led Greenville's bats with a 3-for-4 night that included a double, while Nelly Taylor doubled, walked and stole a base. Still, the Drive went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine stranded.

Asheville's Chase Jaworsky sparked the decisive third with a three-run double to left-center that turned a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Jaworsky finished with three RBIs, two walks and four stolen bases, part of a relentless Asheville running game that swiped seven bags on the night.

Will Bush collected two hits and two RBIs for the Tourists, who drew 11 walks and plated nine runs with two outs. Drew Vogel added two sacrifice flies for Asheville, which tacked on insurance runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

Tourists starter Alonzo Tredwell didn't factor in the decision but struck out six over four innings of three-run ball, all unearned. Ramsey David (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings.

Greenville's baserunning woes - three runners caught stealing - and shaky defense (two errors) sealed its fate in front of a sellout holiday crowd of 4,009.

The Drive, now back at .500, will look to rebound Friday as the series continues in Asheville.







