Big Third Inning Paves Way for Tourists' Win

ASHEVILLE, NC - Falling behind early did not stop the Asheville Tourists from mounting a comeback against the Greenville Drive in an 11-4 win on Friday night at McCormick Field.

A fireworks extravaganza occurred to celebrate Independence Day and the Tourists' (36-42) win.

The Drive (39-39) scored the first three runs of the game, all unearned, in the second inning off an error from the Asheville defense. The bats battled back in the home half of the frame to score one, before lighting up the board for six in the third.

A dozen men came to the plate during the big inning for Asheville. With the bases loaded and two outs, Chase Jaworsky gave the team a 5-3 lead thanks to a bases-clearing double. Asheville never looked back.

Scoring its only earned run in the seventh inning, Greenville hit a solo homer, but it was too little, too late.

Ramsey David (W, 1-0) had the longest relief appearance of any Tourist tonight, going two and one-third innings, surrendering a run. The first arm from the pen, Hudson Leach, made his return to the diamond after coming off the IL today. He tossed one scoreless frame.

Also, Nick Swiney came out in the eighth with three inherited runners and went five-up-five-down in his outing without allowing anyone to score.

Continuing the three-game home series tomorrow, Asheville will battle Greenville with a series win on the line. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.







