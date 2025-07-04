Spartanburgers Head Home with Series Lead

July 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Spartanburgers carried a two-run lead into the bottom of the ninth on Thursday evening against the Dash. Hub City (6-6, 37-40) had to escape the ninth inning just to force extras against Winston-Salem (4-8, 29-48). After six combined runs in the tenth, Hub City pulled out a 9-7 road victory ahead of the Fourth of July.

The 'Burger bats ripped 14 hits, a new season high. John Taylor went 4-for-5, the third four-hit game in a week for Hub City. Anthony Gutierrez and Casey Cook both knocked three hits apiece, and Luis Marquez poked two.

Frankeli Arias started the game with a clean top of the first inning on the mound for Winston-Salem. Sam Antonacci led off the home half of the first against Dylan MacLean with a single. After a pair of strikeouts and a pair of Antonacci stolen bases, Samuel Zavala clubbed a two-run home run to get the Dash on the board first.

The Spartanburgers responded in the third. Three straight singles loaded the bases with nobody out. After a popout, Malcolm Moore sent a fly ball to left that allowed Taylor to tag up and score. Marquez was thrown out on the play at third after the run came across.

After an easy bottom of the third from MacLean, Hub City used a single and a throwing error to rally in the fourth. Quincy Scott grounded out to bring home the tying run. Taylor followed it up with a two-out double for the Spartanburgers' first lead of the day.

MacLean added another clean inning in the fourth. With two outs and Gutierrez at third in the fifth, Arturo Disla chopped a single through the left side to grow the Hub City lead and end the day for Arias on the mound. Carson Jacobs took over, and Disla swiped his second bag of the series to move into scoring position. Cook paid it off with an RBI single. Hub City had a 5-2 lead halfway through the fifth.

MacLean's day ended with two outs in the fifth after surrendering a run-scoring double to Matt Hogan. Wilian Bormie and Eric Loomis combined for the next ten outs without allowing a run. Hub City failed to add on against Jacobs or any of the next three arms out of the bullpen for Winston-Salem.

Adonis Villavicencio took the mound in the bottom of the ninth for Hub City with a two-run advantage. In the blink of an eye, the Dash loaded the bases on two hit batters and a single. Villavicencio then balked to bring in a run. Winston-Salem had the tying run at third and winning run at second. Matt Hogan singled to tie the game, and the Dash held the winning run at third.

After a mound visit, an intentional walk to Antonacci loaded the bases again with nobody out. Jeral Perez lined out to Rafe Perich at third who doubled off the lead runner. Villavicencio struck out Braden Montgomery to escape the inning and force extras.

Jack Young (L, 0-1) pitched the tenth inning for the Dash. Disla led the inning off with a groundout to move the automatic runner, Moore, over to third. Cook singled him in to reclaim the lead. With two on and two outs, Taylor slapped a double to score both runners. Marquez followed it with a single to give Hub City a 9-5 lead halfway through the tenth.

Villavicencio (W, 3-0) stayed out to try and finish the deal. Montgomery served as the automatic runner and immediately scored on a leadoff single from Zavala. Villavicencio hit his third batter of the night to bring the tying run to the plate with no outs. Jackson Appel bounced into a double play to put Hub City an out from victory. Alec Makarewicz then singled to make it 9-7 and end Villavicencio's evening. Mailon Felix (S, 1) walked two straight batters out of the bullpen to load the bases. A groundout from Antonacci put an end to the contest after nearly three and a half hours.

The Spartanburgers return home for three games against the Dash, starting Friday with a Fourth of July celebration. Hub City tosses another lefty in Dalton Pence (1-0, 0.00 ERA) against righty Jake Bockenstedt (4-6, 5.48 ERA). Game time is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET with the City of Spartanburg's Red, White, and Boom celebration to follow the game's conclusion. Fans who have purchased a ticket to the game will have first access to the field to watch the fireworks.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2025

Spartanburgers Head Home with Series Lead - Hub City Spartanburgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.