Renegades Stopped Short in Brooklyn

July 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - A strong comeback effort for the Hudson Valley Renegades fell short on Friday night in a 7-4 loss to the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn took a 2-0 lead in the first against Josh Grosz. A Jesus Baez single was followed by a two-run homer by Chris Suero.

The Cyclones extended their lead in the second when Colin Houck singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Troy Schreffler. They tacked on three more runs in the third when Baez homered to lead off the frame, and Houck drove in Eli Serrano with an RBI double and later scored on an error on a Ronald Hernandez pop up to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Renegades got on the board in the fourth when Alexander Vargas ripped a solo home run off R.J. Gordon with two outs. The homer extended Vargas' hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League.

Hudson Valley continued to chip away when Josh Moylan led off the fifth with a walk. Jace Avina drove Moylan in three batters later with an RBI single to make it 6-2.

In the sixth, the Renegades pulled within two runs. A Coby Morales double was followed by a Jackson Castillo two-run homer to right. It was Castillo's third home run of the season.

Brooklyn padded its lead in the bottom of the sixth as Houck led off with a triple against Ocean Gabonia, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Hernandez to make it 7-4 Cyclones.

The Renegades brought the tying run to the plate in both the seventh and ninth innings, but Ryan Ammons and Chandler Marsh combined for 2.2 scoreless innings to seal the victory.

Hudson Valley looks to secure a series victory on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (5-4, 2.47) takes the mound for the Renegades, while LHP Jonathan Santucci (5-4, 3.79) gets the start for the Cyclones. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists. Tuesday's game is Cider Donuts: Dusty's Revenge, as the Renegades take the field as the Cider Donuts for the second time this season. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

