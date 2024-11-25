Blue Friday Specials in the Claws Cove

November 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Join the BlueClaws on Blue Friday in the Claws Cove with in-person specials from 8:00 am until 5:30 pm! Ticket Specials

Buy-One-Get-One Thirsty Thursday & Summer Saturday Club memberships

Each package comes with 10 undated tickets valid at Thursday or Saturday (pending product) plus early entrance. By buying your package in the Claws Cove on Blue Friday, you'll receive 20 undated tickets! All-Day Merchandise Specials

$20 T-Shirts

$15 Adjustable Caps Fitted Hat Specials

$15 Select 59Fifty Caps from 10 am until 2:00 pm

$25 59Fifty Caps from 2:00 pm until 5:30 pm.

$15 Select 59Fifty Caps from 10 am until 2:00 pm Free Personalization of Replica Jerseys

Would you like to put your name or the name of a friend or loved one on the back of a replica jersey? Customization is free all day long both in-person and online.

These merchandise specials are available both in-person and online.

