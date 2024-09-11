Washington Nationals Farm Report - 2024 Season Recap

Hundreds of games were played this season throughout the entirety of the Washington Nationals organization. While the Wilmington Blue Rocks' season is over, all three of the Nationals' other aÃ¯Â¬Æliates are continuing to play into the second half of September. Double-A Harrisburg Senators and Triple-A Rochester Red Wings are wrapping up their respective regular seasons, while the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals are heading into the postseason.

How did each of these teams fare throughout the 2024 season?

Rochester Red Wings (AAA)

Unlike other aÃ¯Â¬Æliates and despite roster moves, the Red Wings had an overall consistent and successful season. Rochester Ã¯Â¬Ânished third of ten teams in the International League East with a 38-31 Ã¯Â¬Ârst half record, and heads into the Ã¯Â¬Ânal two series of the season in third with a 34-29 record.

Among the Nationals that made their MLB debuts this season, one standout star began the 2024 season in Rochester.

James Wood, who has quickly worked his way up since being drafted in 2021, debuted on July 1 after playing 52 games for Rochester. In those few months, Wood recorded a stellar .353 batting average, 67 hits, 44 runs, 37 RBIs, and ten home runs. Now a consistent member of the Nationals' starting lineup and outÃ¯Â¬Âeld, the 6'7" 21-year-old has a .274 MLB batting average.

It's safe to say that Wood, as well as the other members of the organization that made it to the majors this season and those continuing to work their way up, will quickly become beloved household names for generations to come.

Harrisburg Senators (AA)

The Harrisburg Senators' 2024 season is the perfect example of how minor league baseball works. As the Double-A aÃ¯Â¬Æliate of the Nationals, who saw multiple minor league players make their MLB debuts this year, many of the team's top players were promoted to Triple-A to Ã¯Â¬Âll the voids in Rochester. This allowed for players from Wilmington to join the Senators and, as a result of these transactions, Harrisburg's roster is widely diÃ¯Â¬â¬erent than it was when the season Ã¯Â¬Ârst began.

OutÃ¯Â¬Âelder Dylan Crews, the top Nationals prospect and second in the league, spent the Ã¯Â¬Ârst part of the season in Harrisburg before eventually working his way up to the majors. During his 51 games with the Senators, Crews recorded 38 RBIs, 51 hits, and a .274 batting average.

An outÃ¯Â¬Âelder like Crews, Andrew Pinckney led the Senators in runs (54), hits (113), and RBIs (44) as a consistent member of Harrisburg's oÃ¯Â¬â¬ense. He played the majority of the season, 114 total games, before being called up to Triple-A in late August.

The Senators Ã¯Â¬Ânished the Ã¯Â¬Ârst half of the season 38-31, just one game back from the top spot in the Eastern League Southwest. Unfortunately, the team is last in the division with a 27-36 record heading into its Ã¯Â¬Ânal series of the year.

Fredericksburg Nationals (A)

The Nationals' Low-A aÃ¯Â¬Æliate, the Fredericksburg Nationals began 2024 with a 35-31 Ã¯Â¬Ârst-half record. Despite the winning record, they Ã¯Â¬Ânished in the bottom half of the Carolina League North. It wasn't until the second portion of the season that Fredericksburg, which went 39-26, earned a spot in the postseason.

As the Ã¯Â¬Ârst step up from Rookie Ball in Florida, Fredericksburg saw many players elevate their games far beyond where they began this season.

Jarlin Susana, who ended the season with the Blue Rocks, shined as one of the top pitching prospects in the organization. The right-handed starter's fastball breaks 102 mph and, at just 20 years old, he is the 96th overall prospect in the MLB.

Another right-handed pitcher, Travis Sykora spent the entirety of the 2024 season in Fredericksburg. The 20-year-old is the third-ranked prospect for the Nationals and 94th in the league. In 20 starts, Sykora boasted a 2.33 ERA and 5-3 record this year.

The Nationals' Ã¯Â¬Ârst round pick Seaver King also Ã¯Â¬Ânished the season in Low-A. At 21 years old, the utility Ã¯Â¬Âelder is the organization's 21st ranked prospect.

Now, they play the Carolina Mudcats in a best of three Division Series to determine who will go to the Carolina League Championship.

