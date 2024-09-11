Grasshoppers Take Series against Hot Rods with a 6-2 Win on Sunday

September 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took a series win against the Bowling Green Hot Rods with a 6-2 on Sunday, September 8. The Grassshoppers improved to 36-29 on the second half of the season while the Hot Rods fell to 39-34. Bowling Green outhit Greensboro 12-7 while the Hot Rods had one mishap.

Infielder Jack Brannigan led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-5 with a triple and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Omar Alfonzo, Hudson head, Lonnie White Jr., Justin Miknis, and Javier Rivas.

Leading at the dish for the Hot Rods was outfielder Noah Myers as he went 3-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Outfielder Kamren James followed close behind as he went 3-5 with one double. Hits for Bowling Green were also recorded by Mac Horvath (2), Hunter Haas (2), Tatem Levins, and Enzo Paulino.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and one free base on three innings of work. Scott Randall took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 4-3 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Dylan Lesko as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up one hit, three earned runs, and seven free bases on two innings of work. Lesko took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 1-3 on the season.

