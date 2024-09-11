Grasshoppers Take 6-0 Loss in Game One of SAL Division Playoffs against the Renegades

September 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell 6-0 to the Hudson Valley Renegades on Tuesday, September 10. The Renegades improved to 1-0 in the 2024 SAL Division Playoffs while the Grasshoppers fell to 0-1. Hudson Valley outhit Greensboro 8-4 while the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by infielder Mitch Jebb, infielder Omar Alfonzo, outfielder P.J. Hilson, and outfielder Lonnie White Jr.

Leading at the dish for the Renegades was infielder George Lombard Jr. as he went 3-5 and tallied three doubles and three RBI. Hits for Hudson Valley were also recorded by Roc Riggio (2), Dylan Jasso (2), and Omar Martinez.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Carlson Reed as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up three hits and four free bases on four scoreless innings of work. Elijah Birdsong took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-1 in the post season.

Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was righthanded pitcher Trent Sellers as he tallied nine strikeouts and gave up one hit and one free base on four scoreless innings of work. Kelly Austin took the win for the Renegades and improved to 1-0 in the post season.

The Grasshoppers and Renegades play game two of the 2024 SAL Division Playoff Series on Thursday, September 12, at 6:30 PM in Greensboro, N.C. To purchase tickets to this playoff game, visit gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

