Drive Late Rally Clipped by Crawdads in 5-3 Loss

June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jhostynxon Garcia launched his second homer of the year and Mikey Romero slashed a two-run double for the Greenville Drive (21-31), but the Hickory Crawdads (21-31) prevailed with a two-run triple from Anthony Gutierrez in the eighth en route to defeating the Drive 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The Drive erased a 3-0 deficit in the late stages, as Romero's double in the seventh scored Luis Ravelo and Miguel Ugueto to cut the lead to 3-2. Garcia's homer, a line drive shot down the left field line, knotted the game in the eighth.

But Hickory responded in their half of the eighth, getting a little help from the Drive as well. With one out, a soft grounder between first baseman and second baseman Luis Ravelo was misread by Gonzalez and mishandled on the attempt to throw over to reliever Adam Smith covering the bag. The play was ruled a hit, however, for Luis Mieses and the miscue would be compounded as Smith hit the next batter, Ian Moeller. With two on, Guiterez didn't squander his opportunity, roping the pitch into the right center field gap to put Hickory ahead for good.

Smith would ultimately toss two total frames, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

Greenville made it interesting in the ninth, getting the tying run to the plate. But with one gone and Luis Ravelo at second, Gonzalez and Romero went down on strikes, ending a potential comeback bid.

Juan Daniel Encarnacion spun four innings Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. The Crawdads picked up one in the first on a Sebastian Walcott RBI-double, and two in the second via an Alejandro Osuna steal of second allowing Yosy Gallan to cross from third and a Cam Cauley RBI-single to make it three nothing.

Encarnacion would recover in the next two frames, facing just eight batters. He struck out the side in the eighth, ending his night with some flare. Nathan Landry kept the momentum, allowing just one hit in two innings while ringing up three in his relief outing.

While Drive arms limited any more damage from the Crawdads, the Drive struggled at the plate, unable to establish much of an offense off starter D.J. McCarty. McCarty held the Drive to a lone hit in his five innings, issuing three walks but adding seven strikeouts. After loading the bases in the second with no outs, he struck out the next two Drive batters before getting Romero on a grounder back to the mound. He'd hold the Drive hitless through the next three innings.

Kristian Campbell, called up to AA Portland this week, was a missing factor for the Drive Tuesday, as he carried much of the Drive's offense through the early going of the season. Before his departure he entered the week leading the Drive in nearly every offensive statistical category. Ultimately the Drive left seven on base on the night, while going 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Wednesday, June 5th for game two of the six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. Hickory leads the series, 1-0.

