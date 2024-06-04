BlueClaws Big Weekend Pushes Team Across 8.5 Million Fan Plateau

June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

A crowd enjoys a Jersey Shore BlueClaws game

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Summer is officially underway at the Jersey Shore! The BlueClaws started the summer with sellout crowds on both Friday and Saturday, pushing the team across the 8.5 million fan plateau in club history.

The sellout crowds on Friday of 8,558 and Saturday of 7,344 pushed the BlueClaws to 8,509,863 since the team opened their doors in 2001. They were the second and third sellout crowds of the year after a season-best crowd of 9,462 came out to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on April 5th.

"We are so excited to start the summer with a bang," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "We had two amazing crowds on Friday and Saturday and want to thank everyone that was able to join us!"

The weekend crowds saw the Medusas de Jersey Shore play on Friday. On Saturday, Captain America and Ant-Man were in town as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night.

"It's been a great start to the year," said McLane. "But the rest of the year is going to be even better. The next few weeks include some of our top promotions of the summer. We have integrated some new in-game entertainment to the show, and we can't wait to see everyone very soon!"

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday, June 11th. The homestand includes:

First Responders Night (June 13th, presented by RWJBarnabas Health)

Girl Scout Family Night (June 14th, presented by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore)

Pride Night (June 15th, presented by Coca-Cola)

Father's Day in ShoreTown (June 16th)

Tickets for all remaining BlueClaws games are on sale at BlueClaws.com.

