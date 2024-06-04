Hawkins, Lancellotti and Cornielly Throw First Nine-Inning No-Hitter in Cyclones' Franchise History

June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - RHPs Dakota Hawkins, Joey Lancellotti, and Joshua Cornielly combined to throw the first nine-inning no-hitter in Brooklyn Cyclones franchise history in a 3-0 win over the Aberdeen Ironbirds on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. C Francisco Alvarez caught all nine frames on a major-league rehab assignment in his return to Brooklyn for the first time since 2021. The no-no marks the Cyclones first no-hitter since August of 2009, when RHP Brandon Moore spun a seven-inning no-hitter.

The trio of Hawkins, Lancellotti and Cornielly were untouchable all night. The three righties combined to walk just three Aberdeen batters, while collectively striking out six.

Hawkins got it started with a splendid performance in just his second career start - his first 11 appearances of the season came out of Brooklyn's bullpen. The Washington State product hurled five innings, surrendering only one walk while striking out two en route to his second win of the season.

Lancellotti took the baton from there and did not miss a beat. The former North Carolina Tar Heel punched one and walked one over one inning of relief work.

Finally, Cornielly slammed the door shut en route to his team-leading sixth save of the season. The righty from Venezuela was electric through three innings of work, picking up three strikeouts over three frames, while issuing only one walk. Cornielly got LF Elio Prado to ground out to shortstop to put the icing on the cake.

Offensively, Brooklyn plated a pair in the third courtesy of an RBI single from RF Stanley Consuegra (who also made a pair of outstanding catches to preserve the no-no), and an RBI groundout from SS William Lugo. The 'Clones tacked on another an inning later, when DH Jefrey De Los Santos clubbed his third long ball of the season on a line drive to right field. Alvarez notched a base hit and a walk in his first rehab game with the Cyclones.

Brooklyn returns to action against Aberdeen on Wednesday at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 11:00 AM, when RHP Jawilme Ramirez (2-1, 3.86 ERA) takes the ball against RHP Preston Johnson (2-3, 7.39 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.