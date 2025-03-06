12 Former Cyclones to Represent Mets in 2025 Spring Breakout

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - On Thursday, the New York Mets announced their roster for the second annual Spring Breakout game scheduled against the Washington Nationals at CATCI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday, March 16, at 5:05 p.m. ET. The 27-man roster for the showcase features 12 different alumni from the Brooklyn Cyclones. Live coverage of the game can be found locally on SNY.

Among the 15 former Cyclones selected to participate in the Spring Breakout game, nine are members of Baseball America's list of Top 30 Mets' prospects and eight are on MLB Pipeline's Top 30: INF Jett Williams (No. 1 Baseball America; No. 2 MLB Pipeline), 1B/OF Ryan Clifford (6; 4), OF Nick Morabito (12; 18), RHP Jonah Tong (13; 6), INF Boston Baro (15; 14), C/OF Chris Suero (20; 22), INF Jacob Reimer (21; 21), C Kevin Parada (27; NR), and RHP Jonathan Pintaro (29; 24).

Additional Brooklyn alumni participating in the minor league showcase include LHP Ryan Ammons, RHP Ryan Lambert, and RHP Douglas Orellana, all part of the 2024 pitching staff.

The Mets' Spring Breakout roster also features seven members of their 2024 draft class, including: OF Carson Benge (1st round), LHP Jonathan Santucci (2nd), OF Eli Serrano III (4th), INF Trey Snyder (5th), INF Corey Collins (6th), Lambert (8th), and RHP Frank Elissalt (19th).

Of the 27 players on the Mets' 2024 Spring Breakout roster, 21 played with the Cyclones by the end of the 2024 Minor League Baseball season. At Clover Park last year, the Mets beat the Nationals 4-2 in seven innings. RHP Nolan McLean, RHP Brandon Sproat, and RHP Calvin Ziegler earned the win, hold, and save, respectively.

Gilbert Gómez and the Cyclones begin the 2025 season on Friday, April 4, when they welcome the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, to Coney Island and Maimonides Park at 6:40 p.m. For single-game, full-season, partial-season, group, and premium tickets, visit brooklyncyclones.com or call or text 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

New York Mets 2025 Spring Breakout Roster

Pitchers (9)

LHP Ryan Ammons

RHP Frank Elissalt

RHP Ryan Lambert

RHP Anthony Núñez

RHP Douglas Orellana

RHP Jonathan Pintaro

RHP Dylan Ross

LHP Jonathan Santucci

RHP Jonah Tong

Catchers (3)

Daiverson Gutierrez

Kevin Parada

Chris Suero

Infielders (9)

Boston Adderley

Boston Baro

Ryan Clifford

Corey Collins

Colin Houck

Jacob Reimer

Jeremy Rodríguez

Trey Snyder

Jett Williams

Outfielders (6)

Carson Benge

A.J. Ewing

Simon Juan

Edward Lantigua

Nick Morabito

Eli Serrano III

