Seventeen Renegades Alumni Highlight Spring Breakout Rosters
March 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Rosters for the 2025 Spring Breakout games were announced by Major League Baseball this morning, and 17 former Hudson Valley Renegades players were named to Spring Breakout Rosters, including placing 14 alumni the New York Yankees Spring Breakout Roster.
The Yankees prospect team will play the Baltimore Orioles prospect team on Saturday, March 15 at 6:05 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. Spring Breakout games will all be aired blackout free on MLB.tv, on MLB.com, MLB Network or Regional Sports Networks.
Of the group, 12 suited up for the Renegades during the 2024 season, highlighted by 2024 South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year Cam Schlittler, Baseball America 2024 Yankees Minor League Prospect of the Year Rafael Flores, and Yankees No. 2 prospect George Lombard, Jr.
Additionally, RHP Juan Carela, who pitched for the Renegades from 2022-23 was named to the Chicago White Sox Spring Breakout Roster, and catcher Agustin Ramirez (2023) and infielder Jared Serna (2023-24) have been selected to the Miami Marlins Spring Breakout roster.
RENEGADES ALUMNI ON SPRING BREAKOUT ROSTERS (all with NYY unless otherwise indicated)
Player Position Year(s) with Renegades
Juan Carela (White Sox) RHP 2022, 2023
Kyle Carr LHP 2024
Eric Reyzelman RHP 2024
Cam Schlittler RHP 2023, 2024
Cade Smith RHP 2024
Rafael Flores C/1B 2023, 2024
Agustin Ramirez (Marlins) C 2023
Jesus Rodriguez C 2023, 2024
George Lombard, Jr. INF 2024
Josh Moylan INF 2024
T.J. Rumfield INF 2022, 2023
Jared Serna (Marlins) INF 2023, 2024
Jackson Castillo OF 2024
Brendan Jones OF 2024
Spencer Jones OF 2023
Garrett Martin OF 2024
Jared Wegner OF 2023
