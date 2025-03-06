Seventeen Renegades Alumni Highlight Spring Breakout Rosters

March 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Rosters for the 2025 Spring Breakout games were announced by Major League Baseball this morning, and 17 former Hudson Valley Renegades players were named to Spring Breakout Rosters, including placing 14 alumni the New York Yankees Spring Breakout Roster.

The Yankees prospect team will play the Baltimore Orioles prospect team on Saturday, March 15 at 6:05 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. Spring Breakout games will all be aired blackout free on MLB.tv, on MLB.com, MLB Network or Regional Sports Networks.

Of the group, 12 suited up for the Renegades during the 2024 season, highlighted by 2024 South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year Cam Schlittler, Baseball America 2024 Yankees Minor League Prospect of the Year Rafael Flores, and Yankees No. 2 prospect George Lombard, Jr.

Additionally, RHP Juan Carela, who pitched for the Renegades from 2022-23 was named to the Chicago White Sox Spring Breakout Roster, and catcher Agustin Ramirez (2023) and infielder Jared Serna (2023-24) have been selected to the Miami Marlins Spring Breakout roster.

RENEGADES ALUMNI ON SPRING BREAKOUT ROSTERS (all with NYY unless otherwise indicated)

Player Position Year(s) with Renegades

Juan Carela (White Sox) RHP 2022, 2023

Kyle Carr LHP 2024

Eric Reyzelman RHP 2024

Cam Schlittler RHP 2023, 2024

Cade Smith RHP 2024

Rafael Flores C/1B 2023, 2024

Agustin Ramirez (Marlins) C 2023

Jesus Rodriguez C 2023, 2024

George Lombard, Jr. INF 2024

Josh Moylan INF 2024

T.J. Rumfield INF 2022, 2023

Jared Serna (Marlins) INF 2023, 2024

Jackson Castillo OF 2024

Brendan Jones OF 2024

Spencer Jones OF 2023

Garrett Martin OF 2024

Jared Wegner OF 2023

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.