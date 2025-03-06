Former Claws Fill Spring Breakout Roster

JERESY SHORE, NJ - Spring Breakout comes to BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater on Saturday, March 14th when a team of Phillies prospects takes on a team of Pirates prospects. Rosters were announced this week and they include a group of former BlueClaws!

Fans can watch the game for free on March 14th on MLB.com (no blackout restrictions).

Phillies Spring Breakout Roster

(Former BlueClaws in bold, # represents prospect ranking per MLB Pipeline)

Pitchers

Luis Avila

Jean Cabrera (#11) - he went 5-4 with a 3.39 ERA with the BlueClaws in 2024.

Moisés Chace (#5) - he was acquired from the Orioles at the 2024 trade deadline and made two starts with the BlueClaws before being promoted to Reading.

Aaron Combs - he was acquired from the White Sox on January 1st.

Mavis Graves (#17)

Daniel Harper - he had a 2.08 ERA and seven saves with the BlueClaws in 2024.

Gunner Mayer - he spent 2023 and 2024 with the BlueClaws.

Alex McFarlane (#18)

Griff McGarry (#30) - he struck out 82 batters in 46 innings with the BlueClaws in 2022.

Micah Ottenbreit (#27)

Brad Pacheco

Casey Steward - he went 4-3 with a 3.46 ERA in 10 starts with the BlueClaws in 2024.

Catchers

Alirio Ferrebus (#25)

Caleb Ricketts (#28) - he hit the game-winning home run in Game 1 of the 2023 SAL Northern Division Championship Series against Hudson Valley in 2023.

Eduardo Tait (#4)

Infielders

Keaton Anthony - he hit .356 in 56 games with the BlueClaws in 2024.

Carson DeMartini (#15)

Aroon Escobar (#13)

Otto Kemp (#23)

Aidan Miller (#2) - he was the Phillies first-round pick in 2023 and hit .258 with six home runs with the BlueClaws in 2024.

Bryan Rincon (#14)

Devin Saltiban (#9)

Outfielders

Griffin Burkholder (#7)

Justin Crawford (#3) - he was the Phillies first-round pick in 2022 and .301 with the BlueClaws, adding 27 steals, in 2024.

Hendry Mendez (#24) - he hit .284, adding three home runs, with the BlueClaws in 2024.

Dante Nori (#6) - he was the Phillies first-round pick in 2024.

Gabriel Rincones, Jr. (#10) - he hit 10 home runs with the BlueClaws in 2023.

Non-Active

Mick Abel (#8)

Andrew Painter (#1)

