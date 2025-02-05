Gilbert Gómez Returns as Manager to Head Cyclones' 2025 Coaching Staff

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones, in collaboration with the New York Mets, unveiled their 2025 coaching staff on Wednesday. Gilbert Gómez will return for his second season as Cyclones manager when the season kicks off on Friday, April 4, at Maimonides Park.

Gómez enters his eighth season with the Mets organization and is the first manager to lead consecutive seasons in the Cyclones' full-season era (2021-present). The 32-year-old is the first Brooklyn manager to return for a second straight campaign since Edgardo Alfonzo led the team from 2017 to 2019.

The native of Santo Domingo, D.R. led the Cyclones to a 65-67 record during the 2024 season, which included a 36-30 record at Maimonides Park. Gómez recently finished his second offseason as the manager for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM), becoming the youngest manager to win a championship in the league's history in 2024.

Gómez began his career as an outfielder in the Mets' minor league system from 2009 to 2015, advancing as high as Double-A Binghamton. Following his playing career, he transitioned to coaching, serving as the hitting and third base coach for the Dominican Republic national team, which secured a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Baseball runs deep in Gómez's family. The 32-year-old's brother, Dariel, played in the Mets' farm system in 2023, while another brother, José, serves as a professional scout for the Tampa Bay Rays and is the general manager of LIDOM's Leones del Escogido. Additionally, his brother Hector is one of the Dominican Republic's most prominent sports journalists.

Returning to Maimonides Park alongside Gómez for a second-straight season is bench coach Eduardo Núñez. The staff also welcomes two new additions: Jordan Kraus as pitching coach and Bryan Muniz as hitting coach.

Now in his sixth year with the organization, Núñez steps into the role of Cyclones' bench coach after serving as the team's hitting coach in 2024. The 39-year-old has held various coaching positions within the Mets' system, including hitting coach at Single-A St. Lucie (2023), the Florida Complex League Mets (2022), and the Dominican Summer League Mets2 (2021). Núñez began his journey with the organization as a video intern in 2020. Beyond his work with the Mets, he contributed as the video coordinator and analytics assistant for Team Puerto Rico during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. In the offseason, Núñez serves as the third base and infield coach for Gigantes de Carolina in the Puerto Rican Winter League. A native of San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, he spent four seasons in the minor leagues with the Montréal Expos, Washington Nationals, and Kansas City Royals organizations after being drafted in the 18th round of the 2003 MLB Draft.

Kraus enters his third season with the Mets organization and his first as part of the Brooklyn Cyclones' staff. The 33-year-old spent the 2024 season as the pitching coach for Single-A St. Lucie, where he helped lead a staff that ranked third in the Florida State League in strikeouts (1,274). Kraus initially joined the Mets system in 2023 as a development and bullpen coach at Triple-A Syracuse. Before moving to professional baseball, he spent four years (2019-23) at Cressey Sports Performance, serving as a pitching and strength coach, as well as a pitching coordinator. Kraus also played six seasons in Independent League baseball from 2014 to 2019, earning Frontier League All-Star honors with the Florence Freedom in 2017. A native of Lakewood, Ohio, he was a two-way player at Wheeling Jesuit University (W.V.), where he received all-conference recognition as a senior in 2013.

Muniz kicks off his first season with the Mets organization as Brooklyn's hitting coach. The 31-year-old is familiar with the Cyclones, having spent the past two years in the South Atlantic League as the hitting coach for the High-A Asheville Tourists (2023-24) in the Houston Astros' system. During his two-year tenure in Asheville, the Tourists ranked third in the SAL with 290 home runs. Before joining Asheville, Muniz worked with the Astros' Florida Complex League teams in 2021 and 2022. A native of Hialeah, Fla., Muniz played four seasons in the Astros' farm system, reaching as high as Double-A Corpus Christi in 2017. He was drafted by Houston in the 22nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Southeastern University (Lakeland, Fla.).

Rounding out the Cyclones' coaching staff will be head athletic trainer Kylie Horton, assistant athletic trainer Brandon Harris, strength coach Beaux Bonvillian, mental skills coach Terrance Tatum, baseball analytics coordinator Koby Bernstein, and baseball tech and video coordinator Robert Winkler.

Gilbert Gómez and the Cyclones will begin the 2025 season on Friday, April 4, when they welcome the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, to Coney Island and Maimonides Park at 6:40 p.m. Groups, full-season, partial-season, and premium tickets are currently available with single-game tickets going on sale in the weeks ahead. For more information, call or text 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

