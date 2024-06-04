Claws Walked-off in 10, Fall 2.5 Games Back of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC - Lonnie White broke a 4-4 tie with a 10th inning RBI single and Greensboro topped the BlueClaws 5-4 on Tuesday night at First National Bank Field.

The loss drops Jersey Shore (28-24) to 2.5 games back of first place Greensboro (30-21) with 14 games left in the first half.

White's single came off Daniel Harper (0-2) and scored the winning run. Jersey Shore had the bases loaded and one out in the top of the 10th inning but William Bergolla grounded into a 1-6-3 double play off winning pitcher Elijah Birdsong (2-0) to end the inning.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI groundout by Jordan Dissin.

Jersey Shore starter Mitch Neunborn came out after three scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit, walked one, and struck out two.

Jack Brannigan tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single to centerfield. Greensboro took the lead later in the inning on an RBI double from Joshua Palacios.

The lead didn't last long as Wililam Bergolla tied the game for Jersey Shore with an RBI single in the sixth. Hudson Head then singled home the go-ahead run for Greensboro in the bottom of the sixth to give Greensboro a 3-2 lead.

That lead lasted only into the seventh, when Leandro Pineda singled home Troy Schreffler, who had singled to start the inning, with the tying run. They took the lead on a wild pitch with two outs, allowing Otto Kemp, who walked earlier in the inning, to score the go-ahead run.

Nick Cimillo hit his eighth home run of the year off Gunner Mayer in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at four.

Erick Brito had two hits and two walks for Jersey Shore while Leandro Pineda added two hits. Justin Crawford went 0-4 and his hitting streak was snapped at nine games.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez starts for Jersey Shore.

