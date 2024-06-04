Renegades Game Notes

June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (24-24) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (24-25)

RHP Jackson Fristoe (0-2, 4.70 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Atencio (0-2, 3.38 ERA)

Game 49 | Road Game 25 | Tuesday, June 4, 2024 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m.

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

TIME AWAY: The Renegades are in Wilmington for an eight-game series, as they continue a stretch where they play 24 of 36 games away from home. After a two-week road trip to Aberdeen and Wilmington, Hudson Valley hosted Jersey Shore. Following six games last week at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, Hudson Valley played six games vs. Aberdeen in Wappingers Falls last week. These eight games at Wilmington concludes a period where Hudson Valley plays four out of six series away from Heritage Financial Park.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna had a record-breaking night on Wednesday vs. the IronBirds. The 22-year-old launched two home runs, a grand slam and a three-run shot, driving in seven runs. His seven RBIs tied the Renegades single-game franchise record, becoming the first Renegade to record seven RBIs since Aaron Palensky on April 26th, 2023. He also set the Heritage Financial Park record in that category. Serna added his tenth home run of the season on Friday. Serna's ten long balls this year are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League. He is second in the SAL in RBIs with 40, and is tied for fourth with 34 runs scored. Finshing May with 29 RBIs, Serna set a new Renegades record for RBIs in a month.

CONSISTENCY: After Baron Stuart made a spot start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a doubleheader on Thursday (W, CG, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K), he was returned to the Renegades on Friday. Stuart continued his strong stretch of pitching on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park, going 5+ innings for the third consecutive start. He allowed three runs in 5.1 innings, while striking out three. The Renegades right-hander has been charged with just six earned runs in his last 18.1 innings.

RALLY TIME: For the second consecutive night on Friday, the Renegades put together an inning where they scored six runs or more. Hudson Valley brought 12 batters to the plate, bringing home seven runs and recording eight hits in the inning. Jared Serna and Omar Martinez both launched home runs in the frame, and the IronBirds were forced to use three pitchers to get three outs. Nine Renegades batters had at least one hit in the contest. On Thursday night, Hudson Valley brought 11 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth inning, fueling an 11-1 victory over the IronBirds. Jared Serna, Tyler Hardman, and Garrett Martin had RBI hits in the inning. Three players had multi-hit games, including Martin, who hit his first home run of the year in the second inning and drove in two runs. Jace Avina was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

BACK TO FRAWLEY: The Renegades and Blue Rocks are playing their second series of the season. Hudson Valley traveled to Delaware for the first week of May, where they split four games with Wilmington. Two games were postponed due to rain at Frawley Stadium, and are being made up this week as part of doubleheaders on Wednesday and Saturday. Jared Serna had a three-homer game on May 2nd, just third three-homer game in Renegades history. Hudson Valley also put together a nine-run, 10-hit inning in the series opener on May 30th. The two teams begin a stretch where they'll play 14 of their next 26 games against one another. Hudson Valley faces off against the Blue Rocks 30 times this season, the most of any teams in 2024. In their final 83 games of the season, the Renegades will play the Blue Rocks 26 times.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Sunday afternoon vs. the IronBirds, allowing just three hits in five innings and striking out six. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In six Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just seven earned runs in 31.2 innings, good for a 2.04 ERA. His ERA now sits at 2.17 this season through nine starts, the second-best mark in the South Atlantic League, while is 0.94 WHIP is third.

DIVISION RACE: The South Atlantic League North division continues to be very closely contested, with 4.5 games separating all six teams. Entering the Wilmington series, Hudson Valley is 24-24, four games back of first-place Greensboro. With 17 games remaining in the first half, the Renegades are looking to make up some ground with eight games at Frawley Stadium this week. They'll host the Brooklyn Cyclones for six games next week, before concluding the first half with three games at Greensboro, which presents an opportunity to close the gap on the division leader.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.02 ERA (71 ER/211.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and seventh-best in MiLB. The bullpen has only been charged with ten earned runs in its last 34 frames, good for a 2.64 ERA. Renegades relievers have combined for 10.8 K/9 this season. Hudson Valley has received 16 innings with just three earned runs from their pen in the last five games. In his last four appearances, Cole Ayers has not allowed an earned run in 11 innings. His 18 appearances lead the South Atlantic League.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has made an instant impact for the Renegades since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 17 games, Flores has 24 hits with nine doubles and 13 RBIs. He has boosted his average from.200 on May 10 to.296 currently, and his OPS has jumped from.676 to.863 during that span. Over his last 22 games, Flores is slashing.355/.468/.513 with a.981 OPS. His batting average during that stretch is second-best in the South Atlantic League.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching was excellent for the Renegades last week vs. Aberdeen. In the final five games of the series, all five starters went at least five innings, striking out 25 batters in 28 innings. Each pitcher also allowed three earned runs or less in their outings.

NORTHEAST FIREPOWER: In Thursday's start against Aberdeen, Sebastian Keane tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out six batters for the second consecutive start. The Northeastern product didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning. He now has 6+ strikeouts in 4 starts this season. In his last three home outings, Keane has three quality starts, allowing just three runs in 19 innings and recording 20 punch outs. On May 17th, Keane tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run across three hits. His outing was the longest of any Renegades pitcher this season.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 322 hits through 48 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, two more than the Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Lansing (OAK, A+) has allowed a staggering 465 hits through 51 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

OLD RELIABLE: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 39 of his first 45 games. Over his last 28 games, Rodríguez is hitting.343 with 14 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs, a.546 slugging percentage, and a.979 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting.321 with five home runs and 23 RBIs, along with 12 doubles and a.901 OPS. He already has eighteen multi-hit games, the most on the team. On May 26th vs. Brooklyn, Rodríguez was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored. His 56 hits are second-most in the South Atlantic League, despite the Renegades playing less games than other teams, and his batting average is third.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. Avina is hitting.315 (45-for-143) with 15 doubles, 26 RBIs, 23 runs scored and a.933 OPS in 37 games. His 15 doubles are the most in the South Atlantic League.. On Thursday night vs. Aberdeen, Avina was 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs in a 11-1 Renegades win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the second-most errors in High-A, and their.959 fielding percentage is tied for third-worst in Minor League Baseball. Hudson Valley is 9-1 in games where they do not commit an error.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.22 GO:AO ratio is by far the best in the South Atlantic League (2nd, Asheville, 1.07), and is tied for fourth among full season Minor League teams.

