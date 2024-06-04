Lonnie White Jr. Walks It off in Extra Innings to Take Game One Against the BlueClaws
June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-4 in extra innings with a walk off single from outfielder Lonnie White Jr. The Grasshoppers improved to 30-21 on the season while the BlueClaws fell to 28-24 as Greensboro outhit Jersey Shore 11-7.
Infielder Nick Cimillo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-5 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Jack Brannigan followed behind as he went 2-4 with one double, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Lonnie White Jr. (2), Termarr Johnson, Joshua Palacios, Charles McAdoo, Hudson Head, and Shawn Ross.
Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was infielder Leandro Pineda as he went 2-5 with a double and one RBI. Infielder Erick Brito followed close behind as he went 2-3 with a double. Hits for Jersey Shore were also recorded by Hendry Mendez, William Bergolla, and Troy Schreffler.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and one free base on five innings of work. Elijah Birdson recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-0 on the season.
Starting on the rubber for Jersey Shore was righthanded pitcher Mitch Neunborn as he recorded two strikeouts and gave up one free base on three innings of work. Daniel Harper took the loss for the BlueClaws and fell to 0-2 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue its homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. for Bark in the Park and White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.
Lonnie White Jr. Walks It off in Extra Innings to Take Game One Against the BlueClaws
