Series Opener Between Emperors and Dash Postponed

June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release







ROME, GA - Tonight's (6/4) contest between the Rome Emperors and Winston-Salem Dash has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as part of a double header on Thursday (6/6).

Fans with tickets to tonight's contest may exchange them for any remaining 2024 home game.

