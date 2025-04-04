Renegades Downed by BlueClaws, 3-1

April 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - On Opening Day, the Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 3-1 on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Kyle Carr and Casey Steward both strung together excellent outings. Both teams mustered just two combined hits through the first four innings.

Carr (0-1) built off his strong finish to 2024 on Opening Day, allowing just two hits and one run in 4.2 innings while striking out six.

In the fifth Jersey Shore broke a scoreless tie to take the lead. With one out, Pierce Bennett reached on a fielder's choice and stole second. He then scored on an RBI single by Devin Saltiban.

Hudson Valley threatened in the seventh but could not break through. With runners at second and third, a sharply hit line drive by Jose Colmenares with two outs was caught by left fielder Bennett to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth, a one-out walk to Carson DeMartini was followed by an RBI double from Dylan Campbell. The next batter Eduardo Lopez knocked in Campbell with a double of his own to make it 3-0 BlueClaws.

The Renegades cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth. George Lombard Jr. and Jackson Castillo notched a pair of singles, before Omar Martinez smoked a ground-rule double to score Lombard. A Josh Moylan walk loaded the bases, but Coby Morales grounded out to end the inning.

Tommy McCollum shut down Hudson Valley in the ninth to secure the victory for the BlueClaws.

The Renegades will look for their first win of 2025 on Saturday night at 5:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz makes his Yankees organization debut, while RHP Alex McFarlane gets the start for Jersey Shore.

