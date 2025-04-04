Win No. 1? in the Books Hall Heaves Five Strong Innings, Suero Sends One off the Video Board in 8-4 Cyclones' Win on Opening Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones set the tone for the 2025 season with timely hitting and an outstanding start from RHP Noah Hall to take down the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 8-4, on Opening Night. With the win, the Cyclones improved their all-time record in season openers to 16-8, and are now an outstanding 18-5 in home openers in franchise history.

Hall pieced together the best start of his pro ball career. The South Carolina product tossed five innings of one run ball, while giving up only three hits en route to the win. The right hander recorded three strikeouts, while walking four.

Offensively, both 3B Jacob Reimer and C Chris Suero enjoyed big days at the dish. Suero provided Brooklyn with its first home run of the 2025 season - a solo shot that dinged off the brand new video board in left center field, while Reimer pieced together a 2-for-5 outing, including a triple, with 3 RBI.

Brooklyn cracked the scoreboard first thanks to a throwing error by Wilmington C Caleb Lomavita in the bottom of the second. With RF D'Andre Smith attempting to swipe third base, Lomavita threw down to try to catch Smith, but the throw kicked off the third base bag and into left field, allowing Smith to come home to score the first run of the year.

Wilmington did pull even thereafter, when SS Seaver King grounded into a fielder's choice with men on the corners that enabled RF Brenner Cox to score from third. That was the only run surrendered all night by Hall.

Brooklyn reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning. With DH Carson Benge on third base, CF Eli Serrano III hit a grounder to second. 2B Armando Cruz attempted to throw out Benge at the plate, but the throw was not in time.

Brooklyn's biggest offensive frame came in the fourth. With two in scoring position and one down, and LHP Alex Clemmey already knocked out of the game, SS Boston Baro brought home a run on a fielder's choice, advancing 2B Nick Roselli to third. Moments later, Baro stole second base to put a pair in scoring positon for Reimer.

The California native laced a base hit to right field, scoring a pair, to push the Brooklyn lead to 5-1.

After Serrano III walked, Suero kept the line moving with an RBI single.

The teams traded zeroes until the seventh. In the top of the frame, Wilmington threatened and ultimately cashed in. With one on and one out, Cruz launched an RBI triple to right center field, scoring 1B Brandon Pimentel all the way from first to cut the Brooklyn lead to 6-2.

The Blue Rocks continued to tack on more. The very next batter, 3B Gavin Dugas left the yard with a two run shot to left center.

Brooklyn displayed great resilience and punched right back. One frame later, Suero got one run back with his first home run of 2025, after launching seven at the High-A level last year.

The 'Clones tacked on some extra insurance with an RBI triple from Reimer in the 8th.

RHP Ryan Lambert - a 2024 Mets draftee - slammed the door shut in the ninth with a 1-2-3 frame to preserve and deliver the 8-4 Cyclones victory.

Other notable performers include Benge, who reached base four times in his High-A debut (three walks and a double) and RHP Eduardo Herrera who hurled a clean eighth inning while registering a hold.

Brooklyn and Wilmington return to action Saturday afternoon at Maimonides Park. RHP Brendan Girton makes his High-A debut for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose Blue Rocks RHP Riley Cornelio. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. from Coney Island.

