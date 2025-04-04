Steward Sharp as Claws Take Opener, 3-1

April 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Casey Steward gave up one hit over five scoreless innings and Tommy McCollum earned the save as the BlueClaws opened the season with a 3-1 win at Hudson Valley on Friday night.

The BlueClaws improved to 11-13 on Opening Day and 3-2 all time as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (since 2021).

Devin Saltiban opened the scoring in the top of the fifth on an RBI single to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

Jersey Shore starter Steward (1-0) went five, allowing just one hit with three walks and five strikeouts. The right-hander also threw five scoreless innings in his previous start against Hudson Valley on August 24th.

Jersey Shore tacked on to their lead in the eighth on RBI doubles from both Dylan Campbell and Eduardo Lopez. Both Campbell (trade from the Dodgers) and Lopez (Minor League Rule-5 from the Red Sox) were making their Phillies organizational debuts.

After Jaydenn Estanista and Luis Avila threw scoreless innings, Hudson Valley got a run off Paxton Thompson in the eighth on an RBI ground rule double from Omar Martinez to cut the lead to 3-1. The Renegades loaded the bases but Thompson got a groundout to end the inning and preserve the lead.

Tommy McCollum came on in the ninth and threw a 1-2-3 inning to earn his 25th career save.

Hudson Valley starter Kyle Carr was also sharp, throwing four scoreless innings before allowing Saltiban's single in the fifth. He exited after 4.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Lopez had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Saturday at 5:05 pm. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.

