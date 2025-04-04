Grasshoppers Take Opening Day with a 12-3 Victory Over the Tourists
April 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeat the Ashville Tourists, 12-3 on Opening Day, Friday April 4. The Grasshoppers improve to 1-0 on the season while the Tourists fall to 0-1. Greensboro outhit Asheville 11-3 with two Hopper mishaps.
Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was catcher Omar Alfonzo as he went 2-4 with a double, two runs scored, and one free base. Esmerlyn Valdez and Keiner Delgado both followed close behind as they went 2-4. Jesus Castillo trailed behind as he went 2-5 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Duce Gourson and Lonnie White Jr.
Designated hitter, Walker Janek led at the plate for the Tourists as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Drew Vogel tallied the only other hit for Asheville for a triple and one run scored.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Antwone Kelly as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up two hits, one earned run, and two free bases. J.P. Massey recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Juan Bello as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up five hits, six earned runs, and six free bases. Bello took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 0-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their Weekend Home Opener tomorrow, Saturday April 5 for Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.
