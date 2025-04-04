Emperors Uphold Tradition of Winning on Opening Day

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Two days removed from the announcement that Opening Day would be moved to the home of the Dash, Rome won its ninth consecutive season opener, 6-2, thanks to a couple of longballs and excellent relief pitching.

JR Ritchie, Atlanta's no.6 pitching prospect, made his first career Opening Day start Friday. However, a first inning two-run home run off the bat of Winston-Salem's Caden Connor put a damper on the 21-year-old's 2025 debut. A double from Jackson Appel in the subsequent at-bat didn't rattle the former competitive balance round pick, as Ritchie induced a pair of flyouts to end the frame.

In the home half of the second inning, the first of Patrick Clohisy's three singles led off the inning. Two batters later, Bryson Horne straightened out a one ball-two strike curveball and sent it 390 feet out into the Winston-Salem skyline for a two-run home run, tying the ballgame 2 apiece. Dash starter Tanner McDougle benefitted from a pair of groundouts to find the dugout in the second.

Things unraveled further for the Dash in the bottom of the third frame. Rome's Tyler Tolve reached first base via a hit-by-pitch with one out. Then, E.J. Exposito's ground ball to third base befuddled the fielder, Sam Antonacci, and the Emperors found themselves with runners on second and third with just one out. An RBI groundout from Titus Dumitru and Clohisy's second bloop single gave the Emperors their first lead of the 2025 season, up 4-2 entering the fourth.

Ritchie's 71 pitches (41 strikes) through four innings signaled the end of his day and Angel Flores turned to left-hander Samuel Strickland for the fifth and sixth. Strickland faced the minimum, striking out two.

First baseman Will Verdung and shortstop Lizandro Espinoza managed to manufacture a run in the bottom of the sixth; Espinoza registered the RBI on a sacrifice fly to right fielder, bringing home Verdung who singled two at-bats prior. Exposito's opposite field shot came in the seventh off Winston-Salem's Frankeli Arias.

Tyler LaPorte and Cory Wall handled the remaining nine outs of the ball game. Wall struck out three over 1.1 innings. Strickland earned the win and LaPorte, a hold. Caden Connor's single in the third inning off Ritchie marked the final hit in the ball game for the Dash.

Garrett Baumann, Atlanta's no.7 pitching prospect, starts tomorrow for the 1-0 Rome Emperors. The first pitch is set for 1:00PM ET.

