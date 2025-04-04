Winston-Salem Dash Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash excitedly announce their 2025 Opening Day roster. The 30-man roster includes two top prospects in the White Sox Organization, brand new names, and some returning players fans will recognize from the 2024 season.

The roster lists 17 pitchers, including returning hurlers Aldrin Batista (White Sox no. 24 prospect) Luke Bell, Jake Bockenstedt, Lucas Gordon, Carson Jacobs, Seth Keener, Jared Kelley, Tanner McDougal, Shane Murphy and Tommy Vail. Newcomers on the mound for the Dash include international free agent Frankeli Arias, former Pittsburgh Panther Phil Fox, former Florida Gator Clete Hartzog, former Dodgers prospect Madison Jeffrey, former Tennessee Volunteer Mark McLaughlin, former Jacksonville State standout Jake Peppers, and Rule 5 Draft Pick Joseph Yabbour.

Two catchers have made the roster including returning backstop Weston Eberly. Newcomer Jackson Appel will also see time behind the plate.

The Dash will welcome three returning infielders to Winston-Salem: Caden Connor, Ryan Galanie, Wes Kath and Wilber Sanchez. They are joined by 5th-round draft pick and former Coastal Carolina Chanticleer Sam Antonacci, international free agent Arxy Hernandez, former NC State phenom Alec Makarewicz, and White Sox 20th-ranked prospect Jeral Perez.

The outfield will be manned by returner Sammy Zavala, who is joined by Drake Logan and Cole McConnell.

Pat Leyland will serve his first year as Manager after having spent the past two seasons leading the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Leyland will be joined alongside hitting coach Cam Seitzer and pitching coach Blake Hickman. 1992 American League Rookie of the Year Pat Listach joins the staff as bench coach. Athletic Trainer Austin Smith moves to the Chicago White Sox system after spending the last few years working for the Atlanta Braves. North Carolina native and performance coach Logan Jones returns to mark his third season in Winston-Salem.

Due to facilities issues in Rome, GA, the Dash begin their 2025 season at home against the Rome Emperors (Braves High-A) on April 4. Winston-Salem's official home opener will be played on April 8 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates High-A). First pitch will be at 6:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.