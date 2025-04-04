2025 Hot Rods Game Notes

April 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Sustained Success... The Hot Rods captured their fourth championship in franchise history during the 2024 South Atlantic League season. After a two-game sweep of the Rome Emperors, Bowling Green went on to win the league in three games over the Hudson Valley Renegades. Not only is it the fourth championship for the franchise, it is the fourth trophy over the past six seasons. The Hot Rods won their first league trophy in the Midwest League in 2018. After the move to the SAL, Bowling Green won the league in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Loyalty in Leadership... Rafael, "Rafy," Valenzuela Jr. is back at the helm for his third year in Bowling Green. After boasting one of the best records in the SAL in 2023 and missing out on the playoffs, Valenzuela led the Hot Rods to another championship season in 2024. Over his two previous seasons, he has accumulated a record of 144-111.

Familiar Faces... The Hot Rods return 19 players for the 2025 season that played either a portion of the regular season or post season with the team. For the pitching staff, Adam Boucher, Derrick Edington, TJ Fondtain, Marcus Johnson, Jackson Lancaster, Dylan Lesko, Chandler Murphy, Gerlin Rosario, and Jack Snyder all return. A majority of the returners are on the position player side, including Bryan Broecker, Raudelis Martinez, Hunter Haas, Mac Horvath, Emilien Pitre, Blake Robertson, Ryan Spikes, Jhon Diaz, Noah Myers, and Aidan Smith.

Opening Day Nod... RHP Marcus Johnson will receive the first start of the season for the Hot Rods. Johnson appeared in just four games for Bowling Green last year, going 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA. Before an injury limited 2024, Johnson had hurled 130.0 innings for the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs in 2023, maintaining a 3.74 ERA with 114 strikeouts and only 21 walks. Greenville will send out LHP Hayden Mullins. The southpaw spent his entire 2024 season with Greenville, posting a 3.94 ERA over 22 games and 17 starts. As a Round 12 draft pick in 2022, Mullins played just 4 games in 2023 before breaking out last season.

South Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2025

