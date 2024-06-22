Honkers Down Larks, End Three-Game Skid

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers snapped their three-game losing streak on Friday night with a 5-2 win.

Rochester got a solid start from Dylan Tostrup who went four innings and made only one mistake, a two-run homer. Outside of that, he struck out six and walked four.

Drew Peters went three shutout innings out of the bullpen. Will Lavin came into the game in the eighth up three and struck out six of the seven hitters he faced.

Trailing 2-0, the Honkers tied the game in the fifth with an RBI groundout from Augusto Mungarrieta. In the sixth, Luca Dipalo crushed a leadoff homer over the left field wall, giving Rochester the lead.

They added on thanks to Dean Carpentier, who had an infield single to make it 5-2.

The Honkers snapped a three-game losing streak with this win. They will go for the series sweep tomorrow at Mayo Field, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

