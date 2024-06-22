Rockers Fall Short in Extras Against the Battle Jacks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - In a game that was all about the defense, the Rockers were outlasted by the Battle Jacks 2-1 in extra innings tonight.

The first of the three combined scores came from a solo-home run off the bat of Battle Creek's Cayden Wotipka (Lower Columbia). The infielder hit the dinger off Rockers starter Lleyton Grubich (Mchenry CC) - and that would be the only success the Jacks had against Green Bay's lefty.

Grubich, who opened the season with 12 punch outs against the Wausau Woodchucks, nearly eclipsed that impressive mark with his 11 tonight. The southpaw tossed five innings, only giving up two hits and two walks. Grubich now leads Green Bay with his 28 strikeouts on the summer.

After the Rockers ace was subbed out, shortstop Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) leveled the score with a solo-shot of his own. That was the first blast of the campaign for Kelly, after he had six with Green Bay in 2023.

So, with the game even at one, reliever Connor Nolen (Carroll) picked up where his starter Grubich left off. The right-handed pitcher only gave up one hit across three innings out of the bullpen. In his stint, Nolen also set a season-high with five strikeouts.

The last of three pitchers to see the field for Green Bay was Michael Riley (Grand Valley State). Riley only gave up one hit in his two innings, striking out a pair of Jacks along the way.

However, an error helped Battle Creek tack on a run in the top of the tenth, and the Rockers couldn't come back.

These two teams square off once again tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park. The Rockers not sit at 10-14 while the Battle Jacks are 14-11.

Tomorrow's tilt also marks another Summer Grilling Series giveaway presented by Bud Light. So if fans didn't get their hands on a Rockers oven mitt earlier this month, they can come to the park tomorrow for a Rockers apron.

Another great reason for fans to show up early is our pre-game concert, which will feature BoomBoxx performing from the time gates open at 2:00 p.m. through the end of the third inning.

