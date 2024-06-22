Nick DeMarco and Zach Longshore Lead Rivets to 9-3 Triumph
June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Traverse City, MI - The Rockford Rivets secured a decisive 9-3 victory against the Traverse City Pit Spitters tonight at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Nick DeMarco led the Rivets' offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, one run scored, and one RBI. The Rivets' starting pitcher, Zach Longshore, delivered a strong performance on the mound, pitching six innings and recording five strikeouts with an ERA of 3.00.
The Rockford Rivets will return to action tomorrow at Turtle Creek Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 PM and will be broadcast on NWL +.
