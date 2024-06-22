Mankato Falls Short of the Miracle Comeback
June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
A tough loss for your MoonDogs tonight as they are unable to complete the series sweep against Minot losing tonight's game 13-6.
Minot started off the game hot, scoring 7 runs in the first off a few walks and 2 extra base hits.
Minot as a team hit 3 home runs today 2 of which came from Adam Burghuldt.
Mankato's starting pitcher today was Regan Hall who only ended up throwing Ã¢..." of an inning and was replaced by Bryce Crabb who threw 4 Ã¢..." innings in relief.
Minot would eventually go up 11-0 by the 5th inning.
Casey Sorg (Bellarmine) had the first RBI of the day for Mankato in the 6th on a single.
Mankato would start to bounce back in the later innings of tonight's game but were unable to come all the way back.
The MoonDogs will travel to St. Cloud tomorrow starting a 6 game road trip that will also include Bismarck and Minot.
