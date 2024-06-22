4 In A Row For La Crosse

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers extended their winning streak to four with a decisive 11-1 victory over the Waterloo Bucks at Copeland Park, witnessed by a crowd of 2,025 fans.

La Crosse's starting pitcher delivered a solid performance, pitching 3.1 innings, allowing 1 run, and striking out 4 batters. On the other hand, Waterloo's starter, Jacob Phillips (Guilford), struggled, pitching only 1 inning and surrendering 6 runs on 6 hits.

The Loggers' offense ignited early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of a Ryan Kucherak (LSU) RBI fielder's choice and a Case Sanderson (Nebraska) sacrifice fly. The momentum continued in the bottom of the second, with La Crosse adding five more runs. Key contributors included Matthew Miura (Hawaii) with an RBI single, Case Sanderson (Nebraska) with an RBI walk, Ryan Kucherak (LSU) with another RBI single, Zach Wadas (TCU) with an RBI walk, and Luke Anderson (BYU) with a sacrifice fly, pushing the score to 7-0.

Waterloo managed to score in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI fielder's choice from Lucas Moore (Louisville), making it 7-1.

The Loggers added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by a Ryan Kucherak (LSU) 3-RBI triple and an RBI single from Derrick Mitchell (LSU), bringing the final score to 11-1.

Dylan Lapic (UT-Martin) came in to close the game, securing the victory for La Crosse.

With this win, the Loggers improve to 14-9, while the Bucks fall to 13-11. The Loggers will return to Copeland Park tomorrow night to face the Thunder Bay Border Cats, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

