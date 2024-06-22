Rockers and Battle Jacks Set to Square-Off Again

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers exchange congratulations

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers exchange congratulations(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After going to extra innings last night, the Rockers and Battle Jacks will square off once again. Green Bay looks to recover from the 2-1 loss in this afternoon's matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm with gates opening at 2:00 pm.

Last night, Rockers starting pitcher Lleyton Grubich took center stage. In 5.0 innings pitched he struck out 11 batters, and only walked two. His one blemish came on a Cayden Wotipka (Lower Columbia) solo home run, which put the Battle Jacks ahead in the fourth. Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) returned the favor in the bottom of the fifth with a homer of his own. The game stayed tied at 1-1 until the 10th inning, when Battle Creek would score the winning run on a wild throw to first, which brought in the placed man on second.

Kam Douglas (Georgia State) will look to carry over the pitching success from last night. He comes into the game with eight strikeouts this season in 9.1 IP

Battle Creek will start Tyler Sagar (Northwood) on the mound for today's contest. He has made four starts this season and picked up three wins. He has 19 strikeouts to just five walks in his 21.1 innings pitched this season.

After a two-game series against the Woodchucks in Wausau, Green Bay will be back at home on Tuesday for back-to-back games versus Wisconsin Rapids. First pitch for the Rafters game is slated for 6:35pm.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.