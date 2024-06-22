The Chucks Lose a Slugfest with Fond du Lac - Finish the Series on the Road Tomorrow

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Chucks fall 7-17 to the Dock Spiders and move to 20-5 on the season. The Chucks pitching staff had another tough outing, forcing the Chucks to battle for a series split tomorrow.

It was all Dock Spiders from the jump, as Clayton Burke (Cen. Methodist U) allowed two in the third and finished his outing with three earned runs, pitching just 3.1 innings.

The Chucks scored one in the third on a Trey Gambill (Oklahoma U) RBI double, scoring Drew Berkland (U of Minnesota). The Chucks trailed 1-3 after three innings.

It would be five straight innings where the Dock Spiders plated at least one run home. In the 4th and 5th it was one run in each. The 6th saw three runs cross, and the 7th saw nine runs come home.

The Chucks did have some positives on offense as Brayden Smith (Iowa Western Community College) found his first HR of the season in the 6th. The next inning Bryce Hubbard (Georgia U) hit his second HR in as many days, a two-run shot to right field.

The 8th saw three more for the Chucks, as Jonah St. Antoine (U of Pittsburg) hit his first HR of the season. The score was 7-17 as the Chucks headed to the ninth.

The Chucks went three up three down in the 9th and fell to the Dock Spiders 7-17. The Chucks will look to move on from the blowout loss, facing Fond Du Lac at 6:35 PM tomorrow on the road.

The Chucks return home on Sunday and Monday to play Green Bay for the first time in June. Kids run the bases after the game on Sunday! Sunday's game starts at 1:05 PM, with Monday at 6:05 PM.

Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2024

