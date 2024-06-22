Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Comeback Snaps Madison Mallards' Win Streak

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Madison Mallards 8-7 on Friday night and snap Madison's nine game win streak.

The Mallards struck first in the second inning when Will Vierling (Louisville) came across to score on a fielder's choice. Madison extended the lead to 2-0 a batter later on a Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) sacrifice fly.

Mason Buss (Kansas State) had a strong outing on the mound, giving up just two runs over five innings of work. He struck out a season-high six hitters in the start.

Madison added on to their lead in the seventh inning when Vierling slugged his first home run of the year. The long ball made the score 6-2, and they'd tack on another in the 8th inning to extend the advantage to five runs.

Things fell apart for the Mallards in the bottom of the ninth. The Rafters offense saved the best for last, recording six hits and scoring six runs in the inning to comeback and stun the Mallards. Greyson Shafer (BYU) delivered the walk-off single for Wisconsin Rapids.

Alex Honeyman (Colorado School of Mines) picked up the win on the mound for the Rafters. Jase Schueller (Vanguard) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

The Mallards and Rafters square off once again tomorrow night at Witter Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Mallards don't return to Warner Park until June 27, when they'll face the Green Bay Rockers in a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m.

