A Rainy Win for Mankato Tonight

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rain tonight in Mankato...what a shock.

Your MoonDogs got the win tonight over Minot 12-7 in a game that was called after 8 innings.

Rylen Bayne (Hawaii) got the start on the mound for Mankato throwing 3 innings allowing 4 ER and striking out 1 batter.

Mankato went 3 innings without a hit but ended up in the lead 3-0 over those 3 innings.

Minot hit a grand slam in the 4th to take the lead.

Minot would eventually go up 6-3 in the top of the 5th but would quickly lose that lead on a 2 run single from Gabe Miranda (TCU) and a sac fly from Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech).

The 7th put Mankato over the top, scoring 4 runs on a 2 run single from Nico Libed (San Diego) and Gabe Miranda.

Mankato will face off against Minot tomorrow night.

