June 22nd Game against Willmar Postponed to July 12th

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox game scheduled for Saturday, June 22nd against the Willmar Stingers has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Bill Taunton Stadium. It will be rescheduled to Friday, July 12th as part of a doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games. The rescheduled game will begin at 5:05 p.m., with the second contest to follow 30 minutes after the first game's conclusion.

Fans with tickets to the June 22nd game can exchange them in the Stingers ticket office for any remaining 2024 regular season game at Bill Taunton Stadium, subject to ticket availability. After July 12th, the Rox will play in Willmar on Saturday, July 13th, and Wednesday, August 8th.

The Rox will return to action at Joe Faber Field for a two-game series with the Mankato MoonDogs beginning on Sunday, June 23rd at 4:05 p.m. Sunday's game, presented by Coborn's, will be a Coborn's Kids Day, which means kids will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game. The series finale, set for 6:35 p.m. on Monday, June 24, and presented by Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill, will double as Nine Innings of Winning Night. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.