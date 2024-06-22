Tonight's Game against Saint Cloud Postponed

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - Tonight's Willmar Stingers game versus the St. Cloud Rox has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Bill Taunton Stadium. Heavy rains throughout the early afternoon has left standing water throughout the infield and outfield grass. The Northwoods League has determined that the playing surface is unplayable. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them in the Stingers Ticket Office for any regular season home game during the rest of the 2024 season based on ticket availability.

Tonight's game will be rescheduled to Friday, July 12 when the St. Cloud Rox return to Bill Taunton Stadium. The rescheduled game will begin at 5:05 p.m. and the regular scheduled game will be played 30 minutes following the first game as a part of a double-header. Both games will be seven-inning games.

The Stingers are set to return home tomorrow Sunday, June 23 to take on the Eau Claire Express with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 PM. Gates will open at 4:05 p.m. and the first 200 kids 14-and-under will receive a Kyle Manzardo Jersey presented Cash Wise Foods. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact the Stingers office at 320-222-2010.

