Sam Miller Hits for a Cycle, Rockers Blitz Battle Jacks

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Since the franchise was founded in 2007, no player in Green Bay history had ever hit for the cycle - until today. With a double in the bottom of the eighth inning, Sam Miller (Columbia) made history with the first cycle in Green Bay history.

Miller's cycle was also just the 18th in over 30 years of Northwoods League play. The shortstop got the home run out of the way on his first plate appearance of the afternoon.

The two-run bomb gave the Rockers a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, which would become 3-1 after Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) hit a home run of his own the very next at-bat.

Fast forward to the fourth inning, and Miller and Mansfield continued to torch the Battle Jacks. Miller singled to put runners on the corners, then Mansfield crushed a triple to bring in those two Rockers.

Green Bay didn't slow down in the fifth, either. That's when Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) hit the Rockers' third dinger of the day to extend the lead to 7-3. But of course, that's when Sam Miller got back to work, tacking on two more scores with a triple.

So, Miller finished the day going 4-of-4 at the plate with the aforementioned cycle and four RBI. The Columbia product now leads the Rockers in the following categories: batting average, runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, RBI, and stolen bases.

With the historic win today, Miller and the Rockers move to 11-14 on the season before a crucial two-game trip to face the 20-5 Woodchucks. Wausau has the best record in the entire league, and is currently sitting atop the division.

After that trip to central Wisconsin, Green Bay returns home for a pair of games against Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rockers are 2-0 agains the Rafters this year.

The first matchup with Wisconsin Rapids is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. And it will be Salute to Public Service Night at Capital Credit Union Park for the game, which means all public service members get an $11 ticket and hat special.

Leading up to the tilt, Olivia Maro will be playing live music as a part of the Rockers summer concert series. Maro, like all other performers, will be on stage from the time gates open at 5:30 through the end of the third inning.

