Offense Explodes for Seven-Run Inning

June 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win Game Two of the two-game series against the Rockford Rivets, 8-2, in front of 2,238 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters offense began their night in the bottom of the second inning with an infield base hit from Daniel Jackson. Jackson was able to work his way to third following a couple of ground outs that were hit into by Brett Rozman and Carter Hain. Ethan Belk's Walk proved to be critical in the scoring process for the Pit Spitters. During Brett Denby's at-bat, Belk took off for second but stopped halfway through to intentionally put himself into a rundown. During the rundown, Jackson scored before Belk ultimately gave himself up to end the inning giving the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Pit Spitters hung onto the 1-0 lead until the Rivets offense woke up in the top of the sixth. Kyle Schupmann and Ryan Bakes drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning. Nick Demarco dropped a sacrifice bunt to move both runners up a base. Nick Barone hit a slow roller in front of the catcher Jackson, where he picked up the ball and tagged Schupmann for the second out. Bakes tied the game following a passed ball allowed by Jackson. The bottom of the seventh was a much-needed awakening for the Pit Spitters, and Rozman led it off with a triple down the right field line. Carter Hain singled to right field scoring Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 2-1 lead. Belk and Denby hit back-to-back walks to load the bases. Guerra then doubled to left field clearing the bases to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 5-1. Jasen Oliver joined the hitting parade tripling down the right field line scoring Guerra to make it 6-1. Cole Prout put the exclamation point on the inning with the first home run at Turtle Creek Stadium of the 2024 season, capping off a seven hit, seven run inning, giving the Pit Spitters a 8-1 lead. The Rivets didn't back down as Barone and Cade Zalewski hit back-to-back singles. Tony Konopiots singled to center field scoring Barone to give us the final score of 8-2.

The Pit Spitters drop to 12-13 on the season, while the Rivets drop to 19-7. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jayden Dentler threw five and two thirds' innings of scoreless ball, giving up six walks, three hits, and striking out three. Dominic Mauro threw an inning and a third of scoreless relief walking two and striking out two. Mitchell Grannan threw an inning giving up a run on three hits while striking out two. Jasen Oliver finished out the game throwing an inning of scoreless relief with a strikeout.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Traverse City as they welcome the Royal Oak Leprechauns for the first time in franchise history. First pitch is 5:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

