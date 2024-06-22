Fireworks Offensively as Dock Spiders Defeat Wausau, 17-7

Wausau, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders displayed an explosive offense on Friday night, overpowering the Wausau Woodchucks with a 17-7 victory at Athletic Park. A nine-run seventh inning secured the win for the Dock Spiders, improving their record to 8-17.

The action started in the third inning when Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) launched a two-run home run to left field, his second of the season, giving the Dock Spiders an early 2-0 lead. The Woodchucks responded in the bottom half of the inning. A wild pitch from Dock Spiders' starter RHP Clay Kennedy (McNeese State) allowed a run, trimming the lead to 2-1. Kennedy had a solid outing, pitching 4.2 innings, giving up just one run, and striking out four.

In the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders regained their two-run advantage. Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) drove in Tyler Neises with a double in the fifth, extending the lead to 4-1. The offensive onslaught continued in the sixth inning, where a combination of a wild pitch, an RBI single by Quinten Perilli (Elizabethtown), and a fielder's choice pushed the lead to 7-1. Brayden Smith (Iowa Western CC) countered for the Woodchucks with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth making the score 7-2.

The Dock Spiders' bats exploded in the seventh inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, they ignited a two-out rally. A walk to Quinten Perilli scored a run, followed by Tyler Neises' single that brought in two more runs. Drew Barragan and Donavan Canterberry (Xavier) each singled to drive in a run, setting the stage for Tyler Stack (Xavier), who cleared the bases with a three-run homer to left field. The Dock Spiders sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, collecting five hits and extending their lead to 16-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bryce Hubbard (Northwest Florida State) hit a two-run homer for the Woodchucks, making the score 16-4. The Dock Spiders added a final home run in the eighth inning, a solo shot by Preston Knott (Northwestern) to right field, his first of the season, making it 17-4. Wausau managed to score three more runs in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run homer by Johan St. Antonie (Pittsburgh), but the Dock Spiders held on for the convincing 17-7 win.

The Dock Spiders return home to Herr-Baker Field on Saturday to face Wausau again, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can look forward to the team donning Rebel Flight Suit-themed Star Wars jerseys, available for auction to benefit Hope on the Block Fond du Lac. Post-game festivities include kids running the bases, presented by Grande Cheese and A&W, with a high-five line and a treat at home plate for each participant.

