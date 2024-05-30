Hillcats End Five-Game Streak, Fall 8-3 In 11
May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped their five-game win streak after losing 8-3 in 11 innings against the Salem Red Sox.
After excellent outings from Alex Clemmey and Kyle Scott, the Hillcats could not get over the hump. Lynchburg would leave the winning run on third base in the eighth, ninth, and tenth innings.
The Hillcats would strike first in the first inning as Angel Genao drove home Ralphy Velazquez on a sacrifice fly. Salem would tie things up in the fourth on a wild pitch.
In the fifth inning, Jaison Chourio would drive home an RBI of his own with a single to right field, giving Lynchburg the 2-1 advantage. Nelly Taylor would match him in the seventh with his second home run of the series, tying the game back at two.
The game would remain tied until the 10th inning when Marvin Alcantara would pick up a single to score one, giving the Red Sox their first lead. Lynchburg would even things up in the bottom of the frame after a wild pitch allowed the runner to score.
However, the 11th inning unraveled on the Hillcats, seeing all nine Red Sox come to the plate. Salem would score five in the frame, putting the game to rest and ending the Hillcats five game win streak.
Lynchburg and Salem will face off again on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium. The first 500 fans will receive a throwback replica jersey upon entering. Tickets can be purchased at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.
