Fleet Feet to Celebrate Global Running Day with Nationwide 5K

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, and Fleet Feet Augusta/North Augusta, the local retail leader in building and supporting the CSRA running community, will participate in the brand's nationally coordinated event, The Big Run, on June 5th in celebration of Global Running Day. Join us at SRP Park for this annual tradition!

Global Running Day is Fleet Feet's holiday; a celebration of the activity we love and the sport that brings our community together. We're inviting all runners and walkers to join us on June 5 to mark the occasion, set a goal and cross the finish line.

Working with North Augusta Public Safety please note visitors to Riverside Village should expect road closures/delays on Center Street from 5:00PM - 7:00PM on Wednesday, June 5th. Visitors who turn on Center Street will be directed to turn on Bluff Ave. Please seek alternative routes via Riverside Boulevard or Crystal Lake Drive to access Riverside Village."

"Whether you are a runner or walker we invite you to take part in this annual community event that starts and ends at SRP Park," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We love partnering with our friends at Fleet Feet Augusta, a true community partner, and look forward to seeing this event grow in 2024!"

Awards are given out to following the race at 6:45pm in front of SRP Park. Awards are provided to the 5k First, Second and Third place overall male and female winner. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place age group winners also receive an award.

"Celebrate what makes running fun - high-fives, endorphins, good friends" stated Fleet Feet Augusta General Manager Seren Jacobs. "Come hang with Fleet Feet and the Augusta GreenJackets on Global Running Day and make The Big Run an epic party. See you at the start line!"

Details of the BIG RUN 5K and 1 Mile Kids FUN Run include:

5K - $45 - participants will receive, a finishers medal, collector's t-shirt, 1 free ticket to the GreenJackets baseball game with a beverage (ticket is general admission), and of course a little more!

1 Mile Kids Fun Run - $15 Bring your kids out for a Fun Family Event. Kids age 3 -13 will run an out-and-back route on the race course to complete a 1-Mile Fun Run. Each kid will receive a shirt, medal, and of course a little surprise! The 1 mile will be timed.

Register at (must register by 6/4): https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/SC/NorthAugusta/thebigrunaugusta

Start Time: June 5, 2024 @ 6:00pm

Location: SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Run benefits North Augusta Miracle League Field Campaign/RECing Crew

For more information, visit fleetfeetsports.com and www.fleetfeetaugusta.com.

