Santos and Peña Combine for Shutout in Slim 1-0 Final

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (23-25) needed just one run to grab their third shutout victory of the season on Thursday night, blanking the Augusta GreenJackets (19-28) 1-0 at Segra Stadium.

Fayetteville scored the lone run in the first inning and held on for the rest of the night. Juan Santander grounded back to pitcher Davis Polo (L, 1-5) as Alejandro Nunez raced towards the plate from third. Polo flipped the throw to catcher Harry Owen and Nunez slid under the tag for the 1-0 lead.

Yeriel Santos (W,2-2) pitched the front end of the shutout. Santos did not allow multiple runners to reach in any inning and standed a total of four August runners on base. The 20-year-old righty would finish his start surrendering only two hits while picking up six strikeouts in five innings of work.

Alain Peña (SV,1) continued where Santos left off in relief. Peña finished the game by allowing only one hit, two walks and six strikeouts to close the GreenJackets out. He saved his best inning for last, striking out the side in order to secure his first save with Fayetteville.

The Woodpeckers lead the series and will look to carry this momentum into Friday's game with RHP Sandy Mejia (1-3) on the mound for Fayetteville against Augusta's RHP Adam Maier (2-2). First Pitch will be at 7:05 PM at Segra Stadium. It's Fireworks Friday and Star Wars Night. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters for a ballgame in a galaxy far-far away.

