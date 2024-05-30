Ducks Handle Fredericksburg. 6-3

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, NC - Down East picked up their second win in three games this week, dropping the FredNats 6-3 on Thursday night. Fredericksburg is 28-20 after the defeat, while the Wood Ducks are now 26-21.

The FredNats took an early lead in the top of the first inning, when Armando Cruz scored on an E5. However, Down East matched and then took the lead in the home half with a pair of RBI groundouts to make it 2-1 Ducks.

Travis Sykora did not allow any more damage over his four innings, striking out a career-best seven men and walking just one.

Fredericksburg struggled to put much offense together through five innings, while Down East extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth. They got a pair of well-placed doubles from Tommy Specht and Echedy Vargas, and pulled ahead 5-1 after five frames.

Nate Ochoa ripped a two-run double in the sixth to bring Fredericksburg within a couple runs, but one more RBI groundout from Down East was enough cushion to beat the Nationals 6-3. Paul Bonzagni (2-0) continued his perfect record, Travis Sykora (0-2) suffered a loss, and Luke Savage nabbed his fifth save.

In game four, Jarlin Susana (0-6, 8.89) looks to turn his season around against Jose Gonzalez (1-3, 1.35) in a 7:00 start.

